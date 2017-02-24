Pasadena ISD Police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

Ancelmo Sorlozano Lucio (Photo: Courtesy: Red Bluff Elementary)

PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena ISD Police are currently looking for a missing 10-year-old boy named Ancelmo Sorlozano Lucio.

The child reportedly told several students on Friday that he was running away.

Officials said the boy has not made it home from school and community volunteers are searching for him near Red Bluff Elementary School.

The school posted on Facebook about the missing child Friday evening.

Anyone who has information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasadena Police immediately.

