Pasadena ISD aid charged with two counts of Child Pornography

Kimberly Tamayo (Photo: Pasadena ISD)

PASADENA, Texas - A special education aid with Pasadena ISD has been arrested and charged with two counts of Child Pornography.

According to district officials, 20-year-old Kimberly Tamayo was an aid at Jackson Intermediate School.

Officials said Tamayo had an online relationship with a 16-year-old living in Maryland.

Officials also said it was an isolated incident and no Pasadena ISD students were involved or are believed to have been victims.

Tamayo was fired from the school after school officials learned of the relationship.

She is out on a $30,000 bond, officials said.

