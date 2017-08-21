Parents of Willowridge High School students voice concerns night before school starts

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Volunteers plan to help Willowridge and Marshall High School students share a building for the first two months of classes.

Area pastors hosted a town hall meeting at the Christian Bible Church Monday evening. They invited Fort Bend ISD administrators to field questions from parents, staff and community members.

The pastors also solicited volunteers to spend time in the temporarily merged school’s cafeteria during lunch time to encourage good behavior among students.

Workers discovered mold covering 90 percent of Willowridge High School over the summer while the building was closed, administrators said.

Cleaning will cost at least $7 million and will come from the district’s “rainy day” fund, according to administrators.

While the school is cleaned, Willowridge students and staff will spend two months in their friendly rivals’ building.

About four dozen people brought questions to district leaders Monday evening; several asked about safety.

“The cafeteria was always a concern because you have a lot of students together making sure they have enough time to be able to eat their food and we know safety always is going to be the number one priority,” said the parent of a Marshall sophomore.

Ft. Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles E. Dupre said he believes in students at both schools and expects no problems because the two student bodies are already working together.

