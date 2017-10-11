Parents furious after daughter gets racist message via Snapchat

Latoika and R.J. King speak to the media Wednesday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A local couple claims their daughter was the target of a racist threat on social media and says The Woodlands High School is not doing enough to protect their students.

The message was allegedly sent by a white male student to a black female student via Snapchat in September. It was sent off campus on a weekend.

A portion of the alleged message provided by Houston civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen states: “We should have hung all u [N-words] while we had the chance…”

“She showed me the screenshot,” said the girl’s father R.J. King. “I had to read it about three or four times for me to actually believe what I was reading.”

The parents say they went to the school out of fear for their daughter’s safety and the safety of others students at the high school.

They say their requests for immediate intervention by the school were unanswered.

“We had a meeting with the principal, and we left confident that they were going to take action and do something against this kid,” said the girl’s mother, Latoika King. “Then two days later, we got an email saying ‘we switched his classes and if your daughter feels uncomfortable, we’ll allow her to go to another school.’”





The parents say the student who sent the message should have been the one to be sent to another school, not their daughter.

The Conroe Independent School District emailed KHOU 11 News the following statement:

“Although the comments made on Snapchat occurred over a weekend and not on campus, Conroe ISD does not tolerate behavior of this type.

The campus administered several levels of disciplinary consequences and continues to work with the students involved and their parents. Due to privacy laws, the campus cannot share all of the steps it has taken, but campus and District administration are committed to providing safe and caring learning environments for all of our students.

Furthermore, reinforcing respect for others and building unity continues to be a top priority across our campuses as it is in our communities, and we are researching additional resources to support our students with these essential life principles.”

The girl’s parents said they were hoping to hear from the parents of the student who sent the message but they never did.

"We didn’t want it to get to this point,” R.J. King said. “We were hoping we’d hear back from the mom or dad who’d say ‘there’s been a big misunderstanding and we want to resolve this as soon as possible.’”

Kallinen and minority rights leaders gathered in downtown Houston Wednesday demanding an acceptable resolution to the incident by CISD.

They threatened legal action and demonstrations in The Woodlands if their requests are not met.

