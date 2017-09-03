KHOU
Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third child

AP , WUSA 5:08 AM. CDT September 04, 2017

LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.

Officials say Prince William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

