Other closings, cancellations

© Stephanie Adams, Houston Zoo (Photo: Stephanie Adams, © Stephanie Adams, Houston Zoo)

HOUSTON - Coldplay, Mary J. Blige, Lady Antebellum concerts cancelled. Click here for more information.

The Houston Zoo will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The decision on whether the zoo will reopen on Monday, August 28 will be made later. "The zoo animals will be cared for during the storm by a select group of team members who will stay at the zoo throughout the weather event. The animals have safe and secure barns and night houses that have been constructed to weather storms like this one," the zoo said in a statement.

Typhoon Texas Waterpark is closed

Matagorda Regional Medical Center is closed. All patients have been transferred to other hospitals. MRMC will not provide emergency treatment, diagnostic treatment, or inpatient services.

The Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash home games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at BBVA Compass Stadium have been postponed due to the pending arrival of Hurricane Harvey. Click here for more information.

Jury Duty for Harris County Courts has been cancelled for Monday, Aug 28. Jurors summoned for duty Monday do not need to appear and do not need to reschedule.

All County and District Courts will also be closed Monday. A decision regarding court and jury operations on Tuesday will be made on Monday based on assessment of the weather situation.

© 2017 KHOU-TV