Oscars 2018: Full list of Nominees

Who will take home the top prizes?

Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA 9:23 AM. CST January 23, 2018

The nominations for the 90th Academy awards were announced Tuesday morning by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and War for the Planet of the Apes' Andy Serkis at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. 

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water continued its awards show streak and led the pack with 13 nominations, including best picture. 

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Academy Awards for the second time. The show will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4. 

Here is the complete list of nominees: 

Achievement in Production Design

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

Achievement in Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

Achievement in Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul

Achievement in Sound Editing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Achievement in  Sound Mixing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Animated Short

Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Best Live Action Short

Dekalb Elementary
The 11 O'clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All Of Us

Best Original Score

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Achievement in Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Kong Skull Island
War for the Planet of the Apes

Achievement in Film Editing

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Alison Janney I tonya
Lesley Manwille Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf Ladybird
Octavia Spencer Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, Florida Project
Woddy Harrelson, 3 billboards
Richard Jenkens, Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, 3 billboards

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman, Chile
The Insult, Lebanon
Loveless, Russia
On Body and Soul, Hungary
The Square, Sweden

Best Documentary, Short Subject

Edith and Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam On The 405
Heroin
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

Best Documentary Feature

Faces, Places
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

Best Original Song

Mighty River, Mudbound
Mystery of Love, Call me By Your Name
Remember me, Coco
Stand up for Something, Marshall
This is Me, The Greatest Showman

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby
Coco
Ferdinand
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By your Name
The Disaster Artist
Molly's Game
Logan
Mudbound

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick
Get Out
Ladybird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J Isreal, Esq. 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Ladybird
Meryl Streep, The Post

Achievement in Directing

Dunkirk
Get Out
Ladybird
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water

Best Picture

Call me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Ladybird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

