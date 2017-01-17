Orlando police: Accused police killer Markeith Loyd captured

An Orlando Police officer, Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, was allegedly shot to death.by suspect Markeith DaMangzlo Loyd (Photo: Orlando PD)

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and then an Orlando police officer was taken into custody, Orlando police said on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Markeith Loyd, 41, is suspected in the fatal Jan. 9 shooting of police sergeant Debra Clayton and in the December slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, who was pregnant. Clayton, a mother of two, was a 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department.

Details surrounding Loyd's capture were not immediately available.

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

