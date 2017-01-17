KHOU
Orlando police: Accused police killer Markeith Loyd captured

Florida Today , KHOU 7:05 PM. CST January 17, 2017

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and then an Orlando police officer was taken into custody, Orlando police said on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Markeith Loyd, 41, is suspected in the fatal Jan. 9 shooting of police sergeant Debra Clayton and in the December slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, who was pregnant. Clayton, a mother of two, was a 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department.

Details surrounding Loyd's capture were not immediately available.

 

