Original: Benefits of delaying baby's first bath

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria from floodwater
-
HPD officer fighting for his life after being hit on SW Freeway
-
Raw: Looters steal from Houston beauty store during Harvey flooding
-
Don't Fall For This Netflix Scam
-
KISS helps Kingwood students after Harvey
-
Driver charged with hitting officer on the road
-
Getting Out: Flying out of Puerto Rico
-
How did we get here? Wife of former NFL player recalls terrifying stop by officer
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Wednesday morning forecast
More Stories
-
Watch: Looters wade through flooded store in…Sep 27, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
-
79-year-old in custody after officer critically…Sep 27, 2017, 4:28 a.m.
-
HCSO: Suspected drunk driver arrested after…Sep 27, 2017, 6:15 a.m.