Organization helps Houstonians find jobs for free

Dawn Hopenwasser, a student in the program. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A lot of people think this time of year company's aren't hiring.

However, some experts say it's one of the best times to job search and WorkFaith Connection, a non-profit here in Houston, is helping people land jobs for free.

"I am practicing questions that might be asked in an interview," said Dawn Hopenwasser, a student in the program.

It's a subject Dawn never thought she'd be studying: how to land a job.

"I was out there on the streets for about 2 years," she said.

It was something she saw on KHOU Channel 11's Great Day Houston show that planted a seed.

"I heard about it about a year and a half ago on the Deborah Duncan show," she said.

It was the non-profit called WorkFaith Connection and she finally got enough courage to walk through the door.

"One of the things we do is put words to the skill sets they have," said Sandy Schultz, President and CEO of WorkFaith Connection.

The 8-day job boot camp teaches everything from interview skills to how to look for the right company. Even during the holidays, when most people think things slow down.

"Employers may not be hiring, but they are still interviewing and as soon as the first of the year hits, you will see them start filling a lot of positions," said Schultz.

"I am just so thankful," said Eleanor Delgado, a graduate already employed. "If I can be an encouragement in any way just by being here, I hope I touch somebody."

Somebody like Dawn, who just needed a little extra encouragement to start writing a new chapter in her life.

"Coming here, it's taught me how to approach that situation in an interview, it's given me confidence not only in getting a job, but confidence in who I am," she said.

The organization has several of these free classes starting up in January at different locations across the city.

For more information, click here or visit one of it's locations:

5100 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77002

281.833.3435

4555 Dacoma, Houston, TX 77092

713.984.9611