Orangevale man gets hundreds of job offers after viral Facebook post

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Girl airlifted from Carnival cruise out of Galveston after falling from balcony
-
Orleans Avenue under water after flooding rains
-
Houston's Chinatown under siege by bold and brazen robbers
-
Deadly shooting on southern edge of Midtown
-
Caught on camera: Coyote kills family cat
-
Mermaid dock owners found
-
Saturday night forecast
-
15-year-old boy shot at W. Houston apartments
-
Drone video of Pasco sinkhole
-
Va. boy writes to Trump, the response lands him a job
More Stories
-
Child airlifted from Carnival cruise after falling…Aug. 5, 2017, 6:56 p.m.
-
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dies at 77Aug. 5, 2017, 3:10 p.m.
-
1 killed in shooting at Midtown intersectionAug. 5, 2017, 9:55 p.m.