ORANGE FOR OCTOBER: Playoff vet Verlander opposes 1st-timer Sale; share your Astros fan pics!

ASTROS-RED SOX: PLAYOFF VET VERLANDER OPPOSES 1ST-TIMER SALE

Houston manager A.J. Hinch loves that Justin Verlander, his starter for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, has a ton of postseason experience. Tap here to read more.

MEMBERS OF CONGRESS PUSH FOR EXTRA TIME FOR DREAMERS DELAYED BY HURRICANES

Children brought to the U.S.by their parents as undocumented immigrants have until Oct. 5 to reapply for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also called DACA. Tap here to read more.

FURR HS PRINCIPAL DENIES THREATENING KIDS WITH BAT

A long time principal, well-know for doing good things at a northeast Houston high school, has been asked to stay home while she’s being investigated. Dr. Bertie Simmons is accused of threatening students at Furr High School with a baseball bat. Tap here to read more.

FORMER FBI PROFILER: VEGAS GUNMAN LIKELY STUDIED TEXAS TOWER SHOOTING

Investigators have yet to nail down a motive for the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock had no criminal history and no history of gun violence. But a former FBI profiler believes he was a psychopath who saw his life coming to an end and committed suicide in the most sensational way possible. She believes he may have used a real-life playbook. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON AMONG 32 HOST CITY CANDIDATES IN UNITED BID FOR 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP

The United Bid Committee announced Wednesday the 32 cities across North America that could serve as Official Host Cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. The 32 potential host cities include Houston, along with four cities in Canada, three in Mexico and 24 other markets within the United States. Tap here to read more.

