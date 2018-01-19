Online gaming company raising money to help save Battleship Texas

The Battleship Texas photographed by drone in April 2017 (Photo: Drone 11)

HOUSTON – The Battleship Texas is sinking.

But with the help of an online gaming company, the ship might stay afloat.

Wargaming, an online game developer and publisher, is using its game “World of Warships,” which allows users to battle one another using iconic vessels, to raise awareness and money for Battleship Texas.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wargaming on this endeavor,” said Bruce Bramlett, executive director of Battleship Texas Foundation.

In helping save the ship, Wargaming developers created in-game replicas of Battleship Texas that users can purchase along with other bundles. Added with hosting in-game campaigns, the company has raised over $281,000.

“The USS TEXAS is one of the most popular vessels in ‘World of Warships,’ so gamers jumped at the opportunity to help with real-life preservation efforts,” said Aleksandr Nikolaev, Wargaming’s North American publishing director.

The Battleship Texas served in both World War I and World War II, the only battleship still in existence. The ship was commissioned in 1914 and was known as the most powerful weapon in the world at the time.

Today, the 113-year-old ship is docked in the Houston Ship Channel near the San Jacinto Battleground Historic Site, where it also serves as a museum. Recent restoration efforts have been made to repair the framework and structure, as well as increase the air-conditioning system throughout the ship. But leaks are leading to erosion and deterioration, which have raised questions about its future.

To continue its fundraising efforts, Wargaming will donate $25 to the Battleship Texas Foundation for every gamer who is referred to “World of Worships” by an existing player or who creates a new account through texaswarship.com and plays one battle with a non-Premium Tier 6 ship.

It’s money that will go to giving the Battleship Texas new life.

“Together we can work toward the Foundation’s mission of preserving and enhancing Battleship Texas,” Bramlett said.

Follow Matt Keyser on Twitter.

© 2018 KHOU-TV