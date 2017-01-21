KHOU
One person killed, suspect claims self defense in north Houston shooting

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:40 PM. CST January 21, 2017

HOUSTON - One person was killed in a shooting in north Houston Saturday evening, according to Houston Police.

The male victim was armed with a knife when he was shot and killed by another man. The suspect is claiming self-defense in the shooting, police said. 

The incident happened at 5400 Minden street. 

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

