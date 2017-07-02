One person killed, another injured in shooting at teen party in Sugar Land

Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies and EMS on the scene of the deadly shooting in the Greatwood Subdivision in Sugar Land early Sunday morning. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a house party in Sugar Land early Sunday morning.

The party took place at a home on Stone Arbor Drive at Arbor View Drive.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled up to the home around 3 a.m. and saw several teens running away from the scene.

They found one man dead from a gunshot wound inside the home and another man shot. He was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said those at the party, including the injured victims, appear to be teenagers or in their early twenties.

"There was apparently some type of argument that took place here. There were several kids that stayed behind and we are talking to them to try to determine exactly what happened here." said Nehls on the scene Sunday morning.

There is no word on possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

