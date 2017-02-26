One killed, two teens taken to hospital by Life Flight after crash

Deputies and firefighters can be seen on the scene of the crash just after midnight on Sunday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - One person was killed and two teenagers were seriously injured in an accident in northeast Houston early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight on FM 1960 at Droitwich, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies said a Lexus traveling westbound on 1960 veered into the eastbound lanes and struck a white GMC pickup truck with three teenagers inside.

The driver of the Lexus was killed in the crash.

Two of the teens a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The third teen, a 16-year-old female, was not taken to the hospital after the accident. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said they found no immediate signs of alcohol. It is unclear what may have caused the crash.

The identity of the deceased driver has not yet been released.





