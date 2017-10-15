One killed, two others taken to hospital after shooting in NE Houston

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

HOUSTON - One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in northeast Houston Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Majestic Street. Officers said they found one person deceased at the scene and two others injured.

The injured were transported to the hospital. The victims' identities have not yet been released.

There is no word on suspects or a motive at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

