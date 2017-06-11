Man killed, pregnant woman loses baby in motorcycle wreck during ROT rally

One person was killed in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle in East Travis County Saturday, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the crash was around 4:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of South FM 973.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Ford F-150 was heading north on FM 973 in east Travis County, when the truck veered on the southbound lanes and struck a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle.

Troopers say a 28-year-old male, identified as Raul Diaz , was declared dead on the scene. Diaz was driving the motorcycle.

25-year-old Estefania Soto, who was pregnant, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries after she was thrown from the motorcycle. DPS says Soto's baby did not survive the crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the truck, 38-year-old Cesar Corona-Quiterio, was arrested. DPS said Corona-Quiterio was charged for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Austin Travis County EMS has the crash marked on their online map of ROT Rally Motorcycle collisions. Yesterday's crash is one of seven motorcycle collisions.

