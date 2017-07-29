One killed in crash after suspects flee scene of hit and run

The suspects' car involved in the fatal crash in northwest Houston Friday night. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in northwest Houston Friday evening.

According to Houston Police, around 9:30 p.m. a man and woman were involved in a fender bender in the 5500 block of Guhn and fled the scene.

Officers said the two hit another vehicle and then told the driver to pull over on the side of the road to exchange information.

When the driver did so, the two took off. The driver followed the couple and called 911, reporting the incident.

The suspects were speeding when they crashed, hitting a telephone pole and a tree near Hempstead and W. Tidwell.

The female passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital and will face charges, officers said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the hit and run stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers in the investigation.

