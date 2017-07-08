One killed after skydivers collide mid-air at Skydive Spaceland Houston

HOUSTON - One person was killed in a skydiving accident at Skydive Spaceland Houston on Saturday.

The company confirmed two skydivers collided mid-air during a group skydive at the facility.

Both skydivers were licensed, experienced jumpers and had each made at least one successful skydive earlier in the day on Saturday.

The company said in a statement the jumpers collided after deploying their parachutes normally. It is unclear what may have caused the collision.

One of the skydivers was killed and the other sustained injuries after hitting the ground at a high rate of speed.

There is no word on the second skydiver's condition at this time.

The deceased skydiver has been identified as Randy Schell.

