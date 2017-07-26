One dead, 7 injured in accident at Ohio State Fair in Columbus: Photos

(Photo: NBC 4 Columbus)

COLUMBUS - One man died and seven were injured Wednesday after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

According to officials, three of those injured are in critical condition.

Columbus Fire Department battalion chief Steve Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” He added that the man who died was found about 50 feet from the ride.

Ohio Governor John Kasich referred to the fatal ride malfunction as the "the worst tragedy in the history of the fair."

WKYC's Carly Flynn Morgan arrived at the Ohio State Fair late Wednesday evening and filed the following report on Facebook Live:

The news started to break on Wednesday when The Ohio State Fair tweeted out the following just after 7:30 p.m.:

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

Kasich ordered all rides shut down at the fair for further inspection not long after news of the accident broke:

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman also expressed their condolences via Twitter:

Terrible news from the Ohio State Fair tonight - thinking of all those affected and their loved ones. https://t.co/sAjioHkRvA — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 27, 2017

Jane and I send our prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who were impacted by the accident at the Ohio State Fair this evening. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) July 27, 2017

Wednesday was opening day at the Fair, which runs through August 6.

