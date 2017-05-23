OJ Simpson could get out of prison soon

O.J. Simpson appears during a break in an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court on May 14, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2013 Getty Images)

Ex-NFL star O.J. Simpson could walk out of prison as early as October after being granted a July parole board hearing, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of robbing memorabilia collectors at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The conviction came thirteen years after he was famously acquitted in the brutal murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in a case that had been dubbed the "Trial of the Century."

Simpson, 69, is serving a 33-year sentence on kidnapping, assault, robbery, burglary and conspiracy convictions. He's been held at Nevada's Lovelock correctional center since 2008.

In 2013, he was granted parole by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners on some of his convictions, but he was not free to leave because his sentences run consecutively, Inside Edition reports. He was required to wait four more years before re-appearing in front of the board.

An exact date for the July parole hearing won't be scheduled until sometime next month. Should the former running back's parole be denied, he will go in front of the board again in 2022 when he is 75.

