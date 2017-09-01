Officials warn residents of FEMA impersonators

HOUSTON - The City of Houston is asking for residents to watch out for impersonators who are attempting to rob individuals.

City officials said Friday evening they are receiving reports of individuals impersonating City of Houston and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) inspectors.

The individuals are reportedly knocking on doors and attempting to enter homes, presumably with the intent to rob residents.

Both FEMA and Houston employees wear clearly labeled FEMA or City of Houston photo identification badges.

Members of the public who encounter such individuals should ask to see their properly labeled identification.



If you suspect someone is posing as a City of Houston employee or a FEMA inspector, call 911 if it is an emergency.

Otherwise, to report possible FEMA impersonators, contact the toll-free Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.

© 2017 KHOU-TV