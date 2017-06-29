Officials searching for missing venomous snakes following I-35 rollover

A van that was reportedly carrying venomous snakes was involved in a rollover crash Thursday.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the van crashed on Interstate 35 at Kinney Road after its tire blew out.

The van rolled into the access road, trapping the driver and a 9-year-old minor occupant inside with some 30 venomous snakes, including rattlesnakes and cottonmouths, as well as a baby alligator and a turtle.

As of 1:40 p.m., BCSO officials said they were still attempting to account for all of the reptiles.

Both of the occupants of the vehicle were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition.

Assisting BCSO deputies in the scene was Lytle Animal Control Services and the Lytle Police Department.

