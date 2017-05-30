Armed man at Orlando airport taken into custody

File photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say a gunman has been taken into custody at the Orlando International Airport and everyone is safe.

Orlando police tweeted that authorities would update the media soon Tuesday night. The call about an armed man came in about 7:30 p.m. and the situation was resolved nearly three hours later, after a crisis negotiator was called in to help.



The terrifying situation created confusion and uncertainty at the airport as travelers posted video and photos online of officers with their weapons drawn.



Authorities said earlier that no shots had been fired.

Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

