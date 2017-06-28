Officer Tommy Norman no longer allowed to post on social media while on-duty

Credit: Officer Tommy Norman

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - North Little Rock police officer Tommy Norman, who is known for the amazing interactions with the community he polices, posted a video on Wednesday saying that he can longer post such videos while on-duty.

In a video, Norman said he was informed by superiors within the police department that he can not post photos or videos on his social media pages while wearing his badge.

"There's a policy in effect at the police department that prohibits you from posting on-duty that is now going to be enforced," he said.

Norman said he has to respect the decision despite being unhappy with it.

Recently, Norman received an outpouring of support after helping a pregnant homeless woman and her baby while on-duty. He said he had to help the domestic abuse survivor and was amazed by the response of people willing to "make a difference to change this family's life."

"Don't give up on me, I was born to do this," Norman said, before ending the video.

We have reached out to the North Little Rock Police Department for more information on the decision.

