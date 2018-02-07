KHOU
Richardson officer shot by suspect has died; standoff continues

February 07, 2018

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - A Richardson police officer shot while responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex has died Wednesday night.

The incident started at about 7 p.m. The officer was shot while responding to a report of a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments near E. Renner and North Star roads. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect fired shots, hitting one of the officers. He was rushed to Medical City Plano, where he died hours later, police said. The officer's identity hasn't been released at this time. 

An active-shooter situation continues as a heavy police presence surrounds the apartment building. Police are negotiating with the shooter who has barricaded himself inside the complex. Police said he continues to fire shots.

One civilian was shot but was not sent to the hospital.

Officers have closed Renner Road. Residents are urged to shelter in place.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter hovers over the scene.

Law enforcement across North Texas visited Medical City Plano to pay their respects to the fallen officer. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a message on Twitter.

