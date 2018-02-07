Richardson officer shot by suspect has died; standoff continues

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - A Richardson police officer shot while responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex has died Wednesday night.

The incident started at about 7 p.m. The officer was shot while responding to a report of a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments near E. Renner and North Star roads. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect fired shots, hitting one of the officers. He was rushed to Medical City Plano, where he died hours later, police said. The officer's identity hasn't been released at this time.

We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

An active-shooter situation continues as a heavy police presence surrounds the apartment building. Police are negotiating with the shooter who has barricaded himself inside the complex. Police said he continues to fire shots.



One civilian was shot but was not sent to the hospital.

Officers have closed Renner Road. Residents are urged to shelter in place.



A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter hovers over the scene.



Law enforcement across North Texas visited Medical City Plano to pay their respects to the fallen officer. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a message on Twitter.

The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others' service. #txlege #BackTheBlue https://t.co/oEetBYgN6x — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 8, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of @RichardsonTX_PD Officer & Department in the loss of their Officer. pic.twitter.com/uPnMP72Lzx — Billy Cordell (@BurlesonChief) February 8, 2018

May God be with the family and members of the Richardson PD. You are in our prayers. https://t.co/fvQK8xCIOh — Richland Hills PD (@RichlandHillsPD) February 8, 2018

We extend our condolences to @RichardsonTX_PD tonight. We stand in solidarity with all of you. Our 💙 breaks this evening. #ThinBlueLine #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/wqaywLW7oB — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) February 8, 2018

