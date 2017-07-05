Officer fatally hits woman with patrol vehicle while on duty

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after an officer working special assignment for fireworks hit her with his patrol vehicle.

The incident occurred on July 4 around 10 p.m. when a north patrol officer was responding to a call in the 14500 block of Crainwood Street for a fireworks disturbance.

According to police, the officer contacted a person shooting off fireworks and asked him to stop. The man complied and went back inside.

As the officer drove away, he heard an impact on the left front of his car. Police said the officer struck 63-year-old Josephine Carter who died at the scene due to head trauma.

Police said the cul-de-sac was dark, and Carter was wearing dark clothing.

It is unclear why Carter was walking in the cul-de-sac.

