O.J. Simpson will be paroled in October

A Nevada parole board has voted to grant O.J. Simpson's parole after he served nine years for a 2007 armed robbery. Simpson will be eligible for release on Oct. 1. The former NFL star smiled and sighed with relief as they announced their unanimous decisi

KHOU 6:12 PM. CDT July 20, 2017

