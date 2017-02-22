NWS confirms fifth San Antonio-area tornado in Sunday storms

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a fifth tornado touched down in the area in Sunday's severe storms.

According to NWS, the short-lived tornado occurred about seven miles south of Seguin along Highway 123.

NWS said that the EF-0 tornado touched down at 11:16 p.m. The tornado reportedly had peak winds of 85 mph and a spanned a 75-year width.

NWS said the tornado managed to overturn several recreational vehicles and damaged numerous sheds and outbuildings in its quarter-mile path.

The information in the NWS statement was preliminary and subject to change.

