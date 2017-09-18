NRG shelter to close Saturday

Evacuee Anne Stokes works on her tablet computer at the NRG Center evacuation center on September 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The shelter for Hurricane Harvey evacuees at NRG Park is closing Saturday.

There are 2,100 people at the shelter now.

BakerRipley posted to its Facebook Monday about the planned closure, thanking volunteers for their help in “keep(ing) this place safe and secure as we prepare our guests for their transition.”

The shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center closed last week. All 534 people who were there at the time of closure are being cared for at a warehouse in South Houston.

