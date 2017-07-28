North Korea fires ballistic missile toward Japan

North Korea fired a ballistic missile Friday night that may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells reporters that he had called a meeting of his National Security Council, the Associated Press reports.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says North Korea launched the missile at 11:42 PM on Friday, Japan's national public broadcaster NHK reports.

Suga says the missile is believed to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone 45 minutes after launch.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.

He said, “We are assessing and will have more information soon.”

Japanese government sources tell NHK that warnings were issued to vessels in the zone shortly after the launch was detected.

