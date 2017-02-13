North Carolina woman giving away farm to contest winner

(Photo: Bluebird Hill Farm, Custom)

BENNETT, N.C. – The owner of a small farm in North Carolina is giving away her farm to the winner of an essay contest.

Norma Burns says she can’t handle taking care of the farm by herself anymore. She’s looking for a younger couple to take over the organic farm.

Applicants must submit a resume, a 200-word essay on the subject “Why We Want to Own and Operate Bluebird Hill Farm,” and a $300 entry fee. The fees will help pay off the mortgage on the farm. If there aren’t enough submissions to cover the mortgage, Burns will refund the entry fees.

The deadline to enter is June 1, 2017.

Click/tap here for more information or to enter.

