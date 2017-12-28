No official New Year's Eve party planned for Houston

(Photo: bernardbodo, Thinkstock Images, bernardbodo.com)

The City of Houston will not be hosting an official downtown New Year’s Eve celebration for the second year in a row.

In a statement to KHOU 11, a City spokesman said:

“After presenting New Year’s Eve celebrations for the public on Dec. 31, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2015, the city has found it difficult to secure funding from corporate sponsors and other community partners for the production of such an event on an annual basis. The Mayor’s Office of Special Events proudly and successfully produces and/or permits more than 800 family-friendly events every year, and the city wishes a safe and cheerful New Year to all Houstonians.”

The celebration was canceled last year due to weather, funding and conflicts with the Super Bowl, KHOU 11 previously reported.

KHOU 11 checked to see what other major cities throughout the country were planning for New Year’s Eve.

Nearly each city was celebrating with an official, city-sponsored New Year’s Eve Party, including: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and San Antonio.

A group of 42 downtown bars and clubs in Houston have united to invite partiers to still come to downtown for New Year’s Eve.

Many of them are promoting specials and using creative methods to attract crowds.

El Big Bad in downtown is having its annual Unicorn New Year’s Eve party.

The signature drink at the party will be the award-winning “unicorn margarita” which was created at the bar.

For those who would like to party like it’s 1977, the Hyatt Regency in downtown will be hosting its 40th annual new year’s eve party.

The hotel is offering a $650 night for interested couples which includes: dinner at the Spindletop restaurant, access to four floors of music and dancing, a chance to win a ruby ring and a hotel room for the night.

The Hyatt has other less-glamorous and less-expensive options as well for the night.

“We are expecting to have a large crowd, it’s one of the icons in Houston,” said Hyatt Regency events service manager, Herman Byfield. “We are known to have this party every year, and every year we’re expected to have a large crowd from 1,500 to 3,000 people.”

Hyatt workers will be busy Friday inflating 50,000 balloons to drop 30 floors on the crowd below when the clock strikes midnight Monday morning.

The mayor’s office says the City will evaluate how it chooses to spend the end of the year on an annual basis.

