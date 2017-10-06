No charges to be filed in 8-year-old's shooting death

(Photo: artolympic, Thinkstock Images, artolympic)

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - No charges will be filed in the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in north Liberty County, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, authorities said Abel Rincon, 8, accidentally fatally shot himself when he reached for a rifle and pulled it toward him, causing it to fire and hitting him in the chest.

Detectives said the rifle was older and did not have a trigger guard which may have contributed to the trigger being pulled by accident.

The child was shot Saturday, September 30, 2017 at a home in north Liberty County.

Family members were shooting at tin cans outside the home that evening. The child's father said his son and his nephew were using the older rifle to shoot at the cans as well when the gun went off.

The case has been ruled as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. While no charges will be filed, the case will go to a Liberty County Grand Jury for review.

© 2017 KHOU-TV