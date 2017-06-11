Night of solidarity pays tribute to Pulse nightclub killings

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local high school coach killed, wife injured in wrong-way crash
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Thieves steal five AC units from SE Houston church
-
Autopsy reveals how missing massage therapist was killed; suspect's bail increased
-
Raw: Witness video of beating death outside Sheldon-area Denny's
-
Family of beating victim demands answers
-
Funeral mass held for John Hernandez
-
Sunday's 10pm forecast update with Blake Mathews
-
Wheel of Fortune wants you!
-
Deputy, husband indicted for murder turn themselves in
More Stories
-
Multiple teens shot at apartment complex in N. Harris CountyJun 12, 2017, 4:38 a.m.
-
High school coach killed, wife critically injured in…Jun 11, 2017, 9:55 a.m.
-
Thieves steal 5 A/C units from Houston churchJun 11, 2017, 11:45 p.m.