Nigeria: 1 more kidnapped girl rescued in addition to 82

This Aug. 28, 2016 file photo shows a general view of one of the biggest camps for people displaced by Islamist extremists in Maiduguri, Nigeria. (Photo: Sunday Alamba, AP)

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's presidential spokesman says another young woman believed to be one of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls has been rescued.

Femi Adesina said Wednesday that the girl was found less than two weeks after 82 others were released by their abductors in exchange for five Boko Haram commanders.

She is being brought to the capital of Abuja, where the other young women are undergoing counseling and rehabilitation.

Government officials in Borno state, where the girls were abducted, could not immediately corroborate the claims of the Nigeria presidency.

If the girl is confirmed to have been among those kidnapped, 112 still would be missing.

Jihadists from the group aligned with the Islamic State group abducted the girls from their school dormitory and held most of them captive for more than three years.

