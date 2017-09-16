KHOU
Nick Cannon marches with protesters

Brandie Piper and KSDK , KSDK 9:21 PM. CDT September 16, 2017

Entertainer Nick Cannon is in St. Louis, marching with protesters on Delmar Boulevard.

The demonstrators met at Kiener Plaza early Saturday night and then headed to the Delmar Loop.

Cannon was spotted wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey, chanting and taking part in a sit-in.

