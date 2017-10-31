New York tightens security after truck attack out of caution, not over concern of more attacks

Police gather at the scene after reports of multiple people injured after a truck plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kiss/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Kiss, 2017 Getty Images)

New York officials said security would be enhanced for a Halloween parade Tuesday evening and in the days ahead after what they said was a lone-wolf terror attack in Lower Manhattan.

But they said the motivation was vigilance — not out of concern about more attacks looming.

The parade was to start at 7 p.m., about four hours after a man drove a truck down a bike path between Houston and Chambers streets, striking bicyclists and pedestrians before colliding with a school bus.

Eight people died and a dozen were injured in the incident before a police officer at the scene shot and wounded the 29-year-old suspect, officials said.

“At this point, there is no evidence to suggest a wider plot or a wider scheme, but the actions of one individual who meant to cause pain and harm and probably death, and the resulting terror,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We will be vigilant.”

City, state and federal authorities will beef up security along the route of the annual parade, which was to run along Sixth Avenue from Spring Street to 16th Street.

“We have added more resources, more police officers, heavy-weapons teams, blocker vehicles on the streets leading to the route, as well as more sand trucks,” New York Police Chief Carlos Gomez said. “There are also heavy-weapons teams being deployed throughout the city at key iconic locations.”

Other cities were also ratcheting up their vigilance, while saying that no obvious threats in their locations.

The Los Angeles Police Department was already prepared for a “highly visible presence” around Game 6 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros on Tuesday.

We stand with our sister city #NYC, and ask all Angelenos to remain vigilant. #NYCStrong pic.twitter.com/ys58sFSC72 — Chief Charlie Beck (@LAPDChiefBeck) October 31, 2017

The Boston Police Department reminded officers to remain “extra vigilant” in patrols Tuesday, particularly at events that draw large crowds.

Tightened security will be visible around New York in the days ahead at transportation hubs, too.

“More police everywhere,” Cuomo said. “You’ll see them in the airports, you’ll see them in the tunnels.

“There is no ongoing threat. There is no evidence of that at this time. There is no reason to have any undue anxiety,” Cuomo said. “You will see more security forces, but it’s only because of an abundance of caution, and not a signal of anything else.”

