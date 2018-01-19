Neighbors respond after deputies bust marijuana grow house

Narcotics officers seized more than 200 plants and 180 pounds of marijuana (Photo: Harris Co Pct 5)

It's a story that has people fired up online. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Deputies busted two men they call drug traffickers inside a marijuana grow house in Cypress Thursday night.

On KHOU's Facebook page, there's been a heated debate: Many people are saying why bother arresting the men when pot is becoming legal in more states and there are more important crimes to be focusing on. However, neighbors who live on the street where the bust happened couldn't disagree more.

"Oh my God, that's a lot," said Betty Kajoh, a neighbor.

In a mother's voice, you can hear the shock.

"That is scary stuff right there, I had no idea," she said.

She had no idea that smack dab in the middle of suburbia, a growhouse blooming with a hidden surprise. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Deputies watched the home in the 8200 block of Polaris Point Lane for weeks. They eventually raided it and took video inside.

The two guys arrested have been identified as Peter Nguyen, 40 and Khoi Huynh, 42. In all, 200 plants, 180 pounds of marijuana and even a harvesting calendar was found inside the home.

"I definitely want my children to ride bikes on this street and I don't think I want people dealing that kind of stuff around here, I mean that's how they get exposed to drugs," said Kajoh.

Even though law enforcement calls them a magnet for other crime and says it can contribute to a decrease in property value, when the story posted on KHOU's Facebook page people weren't convinced.

Some writing it was..."a waste of taxpayers money... to go find the meth houses and... arresting these guys was the real crime."

"Anybody who would say that is probably because they don't live here or they do drugs themselves," said Kajoh.

This mom says not on her street.

"Yeah thank you, great job! Sniff around some more," she said.

Investigators say there are some warning signs you can look for such as additional water or electrical lines coming into the house, windows that have condensation and garbage not taken out.

