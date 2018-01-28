Neighbors concerned over proposed bridge to run through Challenger Park

Challenger Memorial Park in League City (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - More than three decades ago, the world watched the Challenger space shuttle erupt 73 seconds into flight, abruptly ending the lives of six astronauts and one school teacher. Those lives are now memorialized at Challenger Memorial Park in League City.

"A memorial is something that's supposed to be sacred," said Mary Sullivan, a League City homeowner.

Sullivan and many of her neighbors fear what the city is discussing could do serious damage to a beautiful park teeming with wildlife and their homes that are built along it.

"Start putting freeways through there and you're going to have problems," said homeowner Edwin Benson.

League City's city council is trying to do something to ease traffic congestion in the city especially along FM 518.

"League City has grown from 45,000 people in 2000 to almost 105,000 today," said city manager, John Baumgartner.

Options include building a new bridge across Clear Creek. Baumgartner says one of them could go right through the western side of Challenger Park.

"There's not one perfect option out there," said Baumgartner.

A final decision is likely years away, but this is the third time since 2005 that neighbors are dealing with the threat of of new construction.

"It's anxiety," said Sullivan.

So neighbors are banding together and letting the city know where they stand including many NASA employees who remember what it felt like to watch the Challenger go down.

"It's powerful to know that they have this little piece of nature and heaven that memorializes the people that gave their life during a mission for NASA," said Frances Jones, a NASA contractor.

Baumgartner says the city plans to continue hearing input from neighbors and residents before anything is voted on or approved.

