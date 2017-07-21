KHOU
Close

Neighbors complain of hidden stop signs but get nowhere with City of Galveston

Some drivers in Galveston are running stop signs without even realizing it because they are hidden behind landscape and neighbors are worried someone might get hurt because of the dangerous problem.

Brett Buffington , KHOU 10:52 PM. CDT July 21, 2017

GALVESTON, Texas – Some drivers in Galveston are running stop signs without even realizing it.

Drivers on the island are worried someone might get hurt because of a dangerous problem at a neighborhood intersection.

Two overgrown bushes make the stop sign at 40th Street and Sealy almost impossible to see.

A woman who lives in that area told KHOU 11 News, she often watches cars cruise past the sign and through the intersection, adding she’d seen a few crashes there too.

The Galveston city manager’s office told us maintaining the right of way falls under the responsibility of the connected property owner, citing a local city ordinance.

KHOU 11 tried to contact the owner but it turns out the property belongs to a corporation outside of Chicago and their voicemail was full when we called.

Galveston has this number, 409-797-3630, people can call to report the problem but it would only mean a ticket for a code violation.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories