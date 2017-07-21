Neighbors complain of hidden stop signs but get nowhere with City of Galveston

One of the stop signs in Galveston hidden from driver behind a large overgrown bush. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

GALVESTON, Texas – Some drivers in Galveston are running stop signs without even realizing it.

Drivers on the island are worried someone might get hurt because of a dangerous problem at a neighborhood intersection.

Two overgrown bushes make the stop sign at 40th Street and Sealy almost impossible to see.

A woman who lives in that area told KHOU 11 News, she often watches cars cruise past the sign and through the intersection, adding she’d seen a few crashes there too.

The Galveston city manager’s office told us maintaining the right of way falls under the responsibility of the connected property owner, citing a local city ordinance.

KHOU 11 tried to contact the owner but it turns out the property belongs to a corporation outside of Chicago and their voicemail was full when we called.

Galveston has this number, 409-797-3630, people can call to report the problem but it would only mean a ticket for a code violation.

© 2017 KHOU-TV