911 dispatcher helps save abducted woman locked in truck

911 Supervisor Tim Medlin. WNCN photo. (Photo: WNCN)

SMITHFIELD — A 911 supervisor's quick thinking helped save an abducted woman locked in the trunk of a moving car.

The woman said she was abducted in Raleigh, Norh Carolina earlier this month but was locked in a trunk and didn't know where the car was going. The call dropped and dispatchers weren't able to get her back on the line. That's when Night Shift Supervisor Tim Medlin used his work cell phone to text the woman, something that hadn't been done in Johnston County.

“I sent a simple text, ‘Can you text?'” Medlin said. “And I got a response back, ‘Yes’ and almost immediately got another response back, ‘Help me.'”

Through the text exchange, Medlin learned the victim knew her abductor and they were likely headed to Fayetteville. Verizon was also able to track her phone.

“She was rescued; basically the police found her and we got to go home with the satisfaction, hey, she was located,” said Medlin. “It was a good night.”

The woman wasn't harmed.

Nicholas Mattevi was arrested and is now facing false imprisonment charges.

