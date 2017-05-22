Naval Academy students climb Herndon Monument

(Photo: Konte, Hawa)

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WUSA9/AP) - Approximately 1,000 members of the Naval Academy freshman class are trying to form a human pyramid around the 21-foot tall Herndon Monument.

The students are attempting to remove a plebe hat, or 'dixie cup' that upperclassmen have placed on the top of the obelisk monument, marking the end of the plebe year.

To make things harder, the monument is covered in vegetable shortening.

Last year, Chris Bianchi capped the 21-foot obelisk with a midshipmen's hat. It was done in one hour, 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

Plebes began climbing the monument in 1940. The placement of the cap started seven years later. In 1949, upperclassmen began smearing lard on the monument to make the climb more challenging.

