National Guard dropping life-saving supplies to communities surrounded by water

Houston Executive Airport is one of three hubs the Texas Army National Guard is operating from.

Since Hurricane Harvey hit, they've delivered thousands of pounds of supplies to southeast Texas' hardest hit areas, and KHOU 11 cameras hopped on board to see one of those supply missions up close.

Colonel Matthew Macias has a birds-eye view from the cockpit of his chinook helicopter.

"A lot of devastation throughout the area," said Macias. "With the chinook, we're able to provide them with the services they need."

It's life support for communities still surrounded by water.

"We were an island like everyone else," said Tom Branch, coordinator for Liberty County's Office of Emergency Management.

Airdrops are the only way in.

"For the people that need that, that's how they're staying alive, no food, no water," said Brian Hurst, Liberty's Fire Chief. "It's just devastating."

The National Guard has no time to rest. They complete 25 chinook supply missions a day.

On Sunday morning's supply mission, they delivered 8,200 pounds of food and water to Liberty County and Chambers County.

"They take it to a location where they boat it to the end user," said Hurts. "There are places you can only get to by boat."

The National Guard is dropping in more than supplies, but also hope to people who need it now more than ever.

