World Series: Dodger Stadium scalding 103 degrees at first pitch - but fans made it in time

Fans baked under 103-degree temperatures at first pitch, but most fought traffic to make it to their seats in time. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES - The Dodgers’ first World Series berth since 1988 brought record-breaking heat and another sight rarely seen here.

The sell-out crowd actually arrived on time.

Well before the national anthem and Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took the mound to face the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Tuesday night, all but a handful of seats were filled.

They were plenty warm: The game-time temperature was 103 degrees, a record for any postseason game, hot enough to imperil smartphones.

We turned to melting a stick of butter instead.



So we went live. Here's proof 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/5KCAhFexx3 — Alex Ptachick (@alexptachick) October 24, 2017

The sea of humanity assembled as festivities began - and a paucity of empty blue, yellow and orange seats on teleivision - capped an afternoon where fans queued up with their cars - this is L.A. - well more than three hours before the 5:09 local time first pitch.

Air conditioners (hopefully) running, cars were lined up along all the entrances to Dodger Stadium at least 90 minutes before the park was slated to open at 2.

Then came a reprieve, albeit a bit late.

"We may be opening the gates early," a Dodgers security worker said at 1:57 pm over the radio.

Cars soon began to trickle into the lots of Chavez Ravine that encircle the stadium. While the Dodgers fans are known for arriving late (and leaving early), there were hundreds of cars eager to get in as their home team took batting practice in 104 degree heat.

The effort was well worth it: Fans were treated to a rousing national anthem from gospel singer Keith Williams Jr. and a first-pitch home run from Chris Taylor to lead off the bottom of the first.

@Dodgers gates don't open for another half hour but there's a huge line of cars already waiting on Stadium Way pic.twitter.com/8EBBxuY6gj — Kim Baldonado (@KimNBCLA) October 24, 2017

Negotiating Chavez Ravine is even more challenging than in 1988, the Dodgers' last World Series appearance, when Kirk Gibson's legendary home run was framed by the backdrop of brake lights from a departing fan.

“I rode my bike in,” said George Portoulas, an IT professional who commuted to the game from Pasadena. “I did the same thing for three other playoff games this season. There’s no traffic. You don’t have to wait for a bus. I’ve decided to do it for all the big games. I passed through the gate at 2:08.”

Lance VanGrouw traveled with his father from their home in Exeter, a town in California’s Central Valley about about 180 miles north of here. They used their usual shortcut through Chinatown and waited about 45 minutes in line near an entrance to Dodger Stadium to get in.

“People like to bag on Dodger fans, but we’ve led attendance," VanGrouw said. The team has had the highest total attendance in baseball each of the last five seasons.

Since the Dodgers’ last World Series appearance, the city of Los Angeles’ population has grown by nearly a third – from less than 3.4 million (based on the 1990 census) to an estimated 4.04 million in 2017. And the county of Los Angeles is now home to 10.2 million people, compared to 8.7 million in 1988.

Despite appearances, only about 55,00 of them were trying to jam into Dodger Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

