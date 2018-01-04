Woman accused of killing newborn found in yard with umbilical cord still attached

Camille Wasinger Konrad DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS)– A woman suspected of murdering her newborn was arrested after a lifeless infant was reported to be in her backyard.

Deputies rushed to the home in the 500 block of Longfellow Lane in Highlands Ranch about 9:48 p.m. on Tuesday. They had received reports of a lifeless infant in the backyard with an umbilical cord still attached.

Deputies arrested Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23 on suspicion of murdering her newborn baby. She remains in custody at the Douglas County Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

The Safe Haven Law was put in place in Colorado in 2000 and since March of 2016, has saved the lives of 21 babies.

“If a woman has been hiding her pregnancy and denying it, for whatever reason, this gives her the opportunity to keep her secret safe, while also keeping her baby safe,” said Safe Haven for Newborns Executive Director Linda Prudhomme.

It allows a parent to hand over an infant, up to 72-hours-old, to an employee at any fire station or hospital. As long as the infant is unharmed, there are no charges and no questions.

