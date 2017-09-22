Watch: 35 military members return from 6-month deployment

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa International Airport welcomed back nearly three dozen military members after a six-month deployment on Friday morning.
Some 35 people stationed in Afghanistan and Qatar were welcomed home.
The group is the 290th joint communication support squadron out of MacDill Air Force Base.
The airport thanked the military members for their service in a Facebook post.
