Walmart removes back-to-school gun display

A Twitter user posted this photo of a Walmart gun display.

LOS ANGELES (KFSM) — Walmart has removed a questionable back to school display after receiving a complaint on twitter.

A Twitter user tweeted a picture of a back to school sign reading, “Own the school like a hero” above a case of guns.

Walmart responded to the photo saying, “We hear you. This was horrible and we removed the sign as soon as we found out.”

We hear you. 😞 This was horrible and we removed the sign as soon as we found out. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Ragan Dickens said the company was looking into the incident to figure out where the photo was taken. According to this profile, the Twitter user is from the Los Angeles area.

Another Walmart response indicated that the store was No. 1341 located in Evansville, Indiana.

Good question. This was Store #1341. I hope this helps, Jared and we want you to know we are truly sorry for this. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

