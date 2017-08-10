KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Walmart removes back-to-school gun display

CBS , WTSP 7:41 AM. CDT August 10, 2017

LOS ANGELES (KFSM) — Walmart has removed a questionable back to school display after receiving a complaint on twitter.

A Twitter user tweeted a picture of a back to school sign reading, “Own the school like a hero” above a case of guns.

Walmart responded to the photo saying, “We hear you. This was horrible and we removed the sign as soon as we found out.”

Ragan Dickens said the company was looking into the incident to figure out where the photo was taken. According to this profile, the Twitter user is from the Los Angeles area.

Another Walmart response indicated that the store was No. 1341 located in Evansville, Indiana.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories