(Photo: Twitter/CBS)

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — Another viral video involving a police officer is causing quite the stir.

Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta released a statement on Sunday regarding the incident.

“Promoting a safe and secure environment during any special event is our primary concern. After responding to a disturbance, the person in the video was being removed from the event by our officers for being disorderly. She was subsequently arrested for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Disorderly Conduct/Breach of the peace. Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures.”

In the 14-second video posted on Twitter, three officers carry a young woman wearing a green and orange Miami jersey up the stadium steps, one officer hoisting her torso with his arms under her shoulders and the other two carrying her legs.

She flails at the officer carrying her right leg with her open hand and misses the back of his head, but nails him in the face with her backhand.

He immediately reacts, hitting her in the head with his right fist, causing her to crumble in the officers’ arms as she is carried out of view of the camera.

Miami-Dade Police identified the woman as 30-year-old Bridget Freitas.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to a section of Hard Rock Stadium after being notified of a disturbance.

They arrived to find Freitas arguing with other fans and using loud profanity.

She then sat on the stairs of the section and refused to move, leading to the officers having to forcibly take her out.

She has been charged with disorderly conduct and battery on a police officer.

An arrest report identified the officer that struck Freitas as Detective Ross.

By Sunday morning, the video had been shared on Twitter more than 2,000 times and was posted on numerous websites.

University of Miami officials said they were aware of the video and were also gathering information.

The school often employs off-duty officers in uniform to assist with crowd control, traffic and security at football games, and there were multiple skirmishes in the stands Saturday that required intervention of law enforcement and others.

